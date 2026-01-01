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After Action

Extended Preview

Season 1 | 4m 55s

Hosted by Air Force combat veteran Stacy Pearsall, "After Action" reveals the experiences of 21 diverse veterans from across the country. Conversations about life before, during and after action provide a deeper appreciation for those who’ve served.

Support for this program was provided in part by Kloo and David Vipperman, Barbara Kucharczyk and Robert M. Rainey.
Extras
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 0:30
Miss Scarlet
Season 7 Official Trailer
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 0:33
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Peace on Earth: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 0:33
Watch 4:08
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
For Unto Us a Child Is Born, (from Messiah)
A beloved and joyful Messiah chorus celebrates the joy and promise of Christ’s birth.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:08
Watch 3:54
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
El Nacimiento, (from Navidad Nuestra)
Ariel Ramírez's Nativity story shines in this peaceful Argentine Christmas folk-inspired work.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:54
Watch 2:39
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Rise! Up! Arise!, (excerpt from St. Paul)
Mendelssohn's stirring call to "Rise! Up! Arise!" shines in this powerful choral anthem.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:39
Watch 2:17
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Joy to the World
A Christmas favorite comes alive in Mack Wilberg's jubilant arrangement for Choir and Orchestra.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:17
Watch 2:59
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas Memories Medley
Stephanie J. Block pairs two beloved classics that find comfort, joy, and gratitude in every season.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 2:59
Latest Episodes
All
Watch 54:50
After Action
A Salute to Veterans
Powerful stories from prior seasons explore military service, sacrifice and healing.
Episode: S4 E1 | 54:50
Watch 54:31
After Action
Warrior Tradition
Pearsall meets Native American veterans who served while upholding tribal traditions.
Episode: S3 E7 | 54:31
Watch 54:33
After Action
We Were There
Pearsall talks with female veterans who share stories of serving as nurses in Vietnam.
Episode: S3 E6 | 54:33
Watch 54:45
After Action
Veteran Grown
Host Stacy Pearsall explores how farming brings healing and purpose to veterans.
Episode: S3 E5 | 54:45
Watch 54:43
After Action
Boots to Badges
Pearsall talks with veterans who transitioned from military careers to law enforcement.
Episode: S3 E4 | 54:43
Watch 54:45
After Action
Homefull
Pearsall talks with three vets who faced homelessness and are now helping others.
Episode: S3 E3 | 54:45
Watch 54:43
After Action
From the Front
Pearsall talks with three veterans who know the importance of military leadership.
Episode: S3 E2 | 54:43
Watch 54:36
After Action
Return With Honor
Pearsall meets former POWs who share how captivity impacted their lives.
Episode: S3 E1 | 54:36
Watch 56:35
After Action
Toxic Exposure
A conversation with three veterans who are on the frontlines battling the silent killers.
Episode: S2 E6 | 56:35
Watch 56:01
After Action
Art & Healing
A conversation with three veterans who are helping their peers find their voices.
Episode: S2 E7 | 56:01