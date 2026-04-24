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Agatha and the Curse of Ishtar

Agatha and the Curse of Ishtar

Season 1 Episode 1 | 1hr 34m 21s

Travel to the deserts of Iraq for an archaeological dig, where the famous crime writer unravels a series of mysterious murders. Lyndsey Marshal stars as Agatha Christie and Jonah Hauer-King is Max Mallowan, the archaeologist vying for her affection.

Aired: 05/17/21 | Expires: 06/01/21
Extras
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 0:30
Antiques Roadshow
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: 250 Years of Americana
Preview: S30 E22 | 0:30
Watch 5:39
America's Heartland
Soy-Based Asphalt
Soybeans may soon be part of the asphalt beneath you.
Clip: S19 E13 | 5:39
Watch 6:34
America's Heartland
Iowa Western Family Farm
An Iowa farm thrives as one of the state’s few Black-owned farms.
Clip: S19 E13 | 6:34
Watch 5:35
America's Heartland
Vermont Farming Climate Challenges
A Vermont couple finds new ways to better protect their land from drought and floods.
Clip: S19 E13 | 5:35
Watch 4:35
America's Heartland
Georgia Diversified Farming
A Georgia farm keeps the produce coming year-round by planting and harvesting in different locations
Clip: S19 E13 | 4:35
Watch 6:05
America's Heartland
Soy Baby Wipes
See how college students are turning soybeans into new products like baby wipes.
Clip: S19 E12 | 6:05
Watch 5:43
America's Heartland
California Mushroom Farmer
A California farmer shares easy-to-grow mushrooms with giftable box kits.
Clip: S19 E12 | 5:43
Watch 5:02
America's Heartland
Minnesota Sustainable Farming
A Minnesota farm family plants a new kind of wheat that restores the soil and saves water.
Clip: S19 E12 | 5:02
Watch 5:33
America's Heartland
Montana Grasslands Restoration
A Montana rancher honors his ancestors, and Mother Earth, by restoring native grasses to his land.
Clip: S19 E12 | 5:33