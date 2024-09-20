© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
America's Heartland

Episode 10

Season 17 Episode 1710 | 26m 46s

Mandarin farmers explain why this tiny, easy-to-peel fruit is exploding in popularity. Visit a lettuce and herb farm that grows just about “everything in a salad.” We’ll show you how to make a popular Greek recipe, Spanakopita with Tzatziki sauce. Meet a multi-generational family in Iowa growing soybeans.

Aired: 06/30/23
Funding for America’s Heartland is provided by US Soy, Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education, Rural Development Partners, and a Specialty Crop Grant from the California Department of Food and Agriculture.
Extras
Watch 2:56
American Masters
Brenda Lee: Rockin’ Around
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.
Preview: S38 E6 | 2:56
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Building Stuff: Change It! Preview
From electric flight to artificial noses, engineers are finding new ways to preserve our planet.
Preview: S51 E17 | 0:30
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"China, the U.S. & the Rise of Xi Jinping" - Preview
FRONTLINE examines the rise of Xi Jinping, his vision for China and the global implications.
Preview: S2024 E15 | 0:31
Watch 2:07
POV
Trailer | The Body Politic
Trailer for Gabriel Francis Paz Goodenough's film The Body Politic.
Preview: S37 E11 | 2:07
Watch 0:30
The Key Ingredient
Preview | Sheri’s Home Recipes for the Holidays
Sheri shares easy and delicious holiday recipes that will be a hit at your next seasonal gathering.
Clip: S3 E309 | 0:30
Watch 5:08
The Key Ingredient
Roasted Red Pepper and Walnut Dip | Kitchen Recipe
Sheri puts a twist on muhammara, a Middle Eastern dip with aromatic spices and tangy pomegranate.
Clip: S3 E309 | 5:08
Watch 10:20
Mini Docs
A Place to Gather
Gather55 is a pay-what-you-can restaurant in Hartford that serves the city’s working poor.
Special: 10:20
Watch 56:41
PBS News Hour
November 21, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 21, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E327 | 56:41
Watch 3:00
POV
StoryCorps Shorts: Dear Mrs. Doyle
Decades after his mother's passing, John Cruitt reaches out to his third grade teacher, Mrs. Doyle.
Special: 3:00
Watch 5:33
PBS News Hour
Gaetz ends AG bid amid sex trafficking allegations
Gaetz ends attorney general bid amid scrutiny over sex trafficking allegations
Clip: S2024 E327 | 5:33
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • America's Heartland Season 18
  • America's Heartland Season 17
  • America's Heartland Season 16
  • America's Heartland Season 15
  • America's Heartland Season 14
  • America's Heartland Season 13
  • America's Heartland Season 12
  • America's Heartland Season 11
  • America's Heartland Season 10
  • America's Heartland Season 9
  • America's Heartland Season 8
  • America's Heartland Season 7
  • America's Heartland Season 6
  • America's Heartland Season 5
  • America's Heartland Season 4
  • America's Heartland Season 3
  • America's Heartland Season 2
  • America's Heartland Season 1
Watch 26:46
America's Heartland
Episode 10
Meet a first-generation farmer inspired by childhood dishes, and visit a women-led farm.
Episode: S18 E1810 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America's Heartland
Episode 9
A farm offers free farm stands, and doctors prescribe fruits and vegetables to patients.
Episode: S18 E1809 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America's Heartland
Episode 8
A San Francisco farm inspires urban farming, and a husband-and-wife team grows flowers.
Episode: S18 E1808 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America's Heartland
Episode 7
A fruit farmer opens a restaurant, and farm workers launch their own farms.
Episode: S18 E1807 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America's Heartland
Episode 6
Black farmers collaborate on a farm project, and see how olives go from fruit to bottle.
Episode: S18 E1806 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America's Heartland
Episode 5
An orchard recovers from a fire, and a small farm focuses on culturally relevant foods.
Episode: S18 E1805 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America's Heartland
Episode 4
A school grows its own hydroponic lettuce, and a farmer meets demand for bagged salads.
Episode: S18 E1804 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America's Heartland
Episode 3
Refugees grow and sell their own food, and a farmer diversifies his crops.
Episode: S18 E1803 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America's Heartland
Episode 2
Visit a bustling pumpkin patch, and meet a farm laborer who started his own farm.
Episode: S18 E1802 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
America's Heartland
Episode 1
A farmer grows dates in the desert, and two sisters take over their family’s orchard.
Episode: S18 E1801 | 26:46