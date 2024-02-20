Colorful Cakes

Extras
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Digital artists gaining global fame after embracing NFTs face a reckoning as it crashes around them.
Mysterious bodies are found under one of the world’s most famous cathedrals.
Brenda Lee made appearances on television, radio and live shows all before she even signed a deal.
Brenda Lee began working as a professional singer at just eight years old to support her family.
Owen Bradley, producer at Decca Records, took Brenda Lee under his wing and became a mentor to her.
Brenda Lee met her husband Ronnie Shacklett at the age of 17 and eloped with him six months later.
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.
Investigating the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history and missed opportunities to prevent it.
From electric flight to artificial noses, engineers are finding new ways to preserve our planet.
Chocolate-Raspberry Trifle, champagne cocktails; tips for shaping doughs
German Stollen, Meringue Christmas Trees; how to shipping cookies; tips for shaping dough
Green Bean Casserole, Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes, Fireside and New Englander Cocktails
Breakfast Taco Board, Deluxe Blueberry Pancakes; stand mixers review
Pot Roast with Root Vegetables, Salted Caramel Apple Pie; all about cooking with apples
Skillet-Roasted Chicken Breasts, Braised Chicken Thighs with Fennel; vegan chicken nuggets
Peruvian Pollo a la Brasa, Malaysian Grilled Chicken Satay; countertop ice maker review
Julia makes Cast Iron Chicken Pot Pie, Joe makes Fisherman’s Pie; science of eggplant
Japchae (Korean Noodles with Vegetables and Beef), Beef Ho Fun; vinegar roundup
Spice-Rubbed Pork Roast en Cocotte, Double-Apple Bread Pudding; chocolate cake mixes