© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
America's Test Kitchen

Colorful Cakes

Season 24 Episode 2419 | 26m 56s

Test cook Lan Lam bakes host Julia Collin Davison a show-stopping Rainbow Cake, and test cook Erica Turner makes Julia Gluten-Free Rainbow Sprinkle Cupcakes.

Aired: 01/03/24 | Expires: 07/19/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 3:20
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Clip: S29 E2 | 3:20
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Minted
Digital artists gaining global fame after embracing NFTs face a reckoning as it crashes around them.
Preview: S26 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Lost Tombs of Notre Dame Preview
Mysterious bodies are found under one of the world’s most famous cathedrals.
Preview: S51 E18 | 0:30
Watch 2:30
American Masters
Brenda Lee had a fully formed career before even signing a contract
Brenda Lee made appearances on television, radio and live shows all before she even signed a deal.
Clip: S38 E6 | 2:30
Watch 2:36
American Masters
Brenda Lee's career started when she was just 8 years old
Brenda Lee began working as a professional singer at just eight years old to support her family.
Clip: S38 E6 | 2:36
Watch 2:21
American Masters
How Brenda Lee's collaboration with producer Owen Bradley changed the course of her career
Owen Bradley, producer at Decca Records, took Brenda Lee under his wing and became a mentor to her.
Clip: S38 E6 | 2:21
Watch 2:35
American Masters
When Brenda Lee eloped with her husband
Brenda Lee met her husband Ronnie Shacklett at the age of 17 and eloped with him six months later.
Clip: S38 E6 | 2:35
Watch 2:56
American Masters
Brenda Lee: Rockin’ Around
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.
Preview: S38 E6 | 2:56
Watch 0:32
FRONTLINE
"Breakdown in Maine" - Preview
Investigating the deadliest mass shooting in Maine history and missed opportunities to prevent it.
Preview: S2024 E16 | 0:32
Watch 53:40
NOVA
Building Stuff: Change It!
From electric flight to artificial noses, engineers are finding new ways to preserve our planet.
Episode: S51 E17 | 53:40
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • America's Test Kitchen Season 25
  • America's Test Kitchen Season 24
  • America's Test Kitchen Season 23
  • America's Test Kitchen Season 22
  • America's Test Kitchen From Cooks Illustrated
  • America's Test Kitchen Season 20
  • America's Test Kitchen Season 19
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
A Showstopping Chocolate-Raspberry Trifle
Chocolate-Raspberry Trifle, champagne cocktails; tips for shaping doughs
Episode: S25 E2510 | 27:55
Watch 27:56
America's Test Kitchen
Christmas Baking
German Stollen, Meringue Christmas Trees; how to shipping cookies; tips for shaping dough
Episode: S25 E2511 | 27:56
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Everything but the Turkey
Green Bean Casserole, Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes, Fireside and New Englander Cocktails
Episode: S25 E2508 | 27:55
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Breakfast for a Crowd
Breakfast Taco Board, Deluxe Blueberry Pancakes; stand mixers review
Episode: S25 E2505 | 27:55
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Fall Bounty
Pot Roast with Root Vegetables, Salted Caramel Apple Pie; all about cooking with apples
Episode: S25 E2503 | 27:55
Watch 27:56
America's Test Kitchen
Easy Chicken Dinners
Skillet-Roasted Chicken Breasts, Braised Chicken Thighs with Fennel; vegan chicken nuggets
Episode: S25 E2506 | 27:56
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Chicken on the Grill
Peruvian Pollo a la Brasa, Malaysian Grilled Chicken Satay; countertop ice maker review
Episode: S25 E2502 | 27:55
Watch 27:56
America's Test Kitchen
Savory Pies
Julia makes Cast Iron Chicken Pot Pie, Joe makes Fisherman’s Pie; science of eggplant
Episode: S25 E2507 | 27:56
Watch 27:56
America's Test Kitchen
The Noodle Show
Japchae (Korean Noodles with Vegetables and Beef), Beef Ho Fun; vinegar roundup
Episode: S25 E2504 | 27:56
Watch 27:55
America's Test Kitchen
Pork and Apples
Spice-Rubbed Pork Roast en Cocotte, Double-Apple Bread Pudding; chocolate cake mixes
Episode: S25 E2501 | 27:55