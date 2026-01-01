ACL Presents Americana 25th Annual Honors

Extras
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
Stephanie J. Block pairs two beloved classics that find comfort, joy, and gratitude in every season.
Sebastian Arcelus joins a joyful Christmas tradition in this vibrant Latin American holiday carol.
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus narrate the Nativity story in this cherished tradition.
Watch Stephanie J. Block perform "What Child is This? with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra.
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus sing 'Merry Christmas Darling' with The Tabernacle Choir.
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Colombian-American superstar Sebastián Yatra performs global hits and songs from his album Milagro.
Breakout country star Ty Myers makes his ACL debut with songs from his album Heavy On The Soul.
AL country-rock group The Red Clay Strays perform highlights from their acclaimed album Grateful.
R&B star Ari Lennox performs highlights from her album Vacancy alongside fan favorites.
Pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo performs highlights from you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love
UK singer-songwriter Sienna Spiro makes her ACL debut with highlights from her acclaimed album Visit
Grammy-winning R&B trailblazer Miguel lights up the ACL stage with songs from CAOS and career favori
Bluegrass superstar Billy Strings performs highlights from Highway Prayers and So Much for Goodbyes.
Brandi Carlile joins the ACL Hall of Fame with a best-in-class set and induction by Bonnie Raitt.
Colombian superstar Carlos Vives performs beloved hits with his vibrant band in a memorable hour.