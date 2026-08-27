Austin City Limits Remembers Dolly Parton

Austin City Limits mourns the loss of Dolly Parton, the legendary singer, songwriter, musician and cultural icon. When Dolly Parton made her long-awaited ACL debut in 2000 for a Season 26 taping that aired January 18, 2001, ACL Executive Producer Terry Lickona called the occasion “a dream come true.” More than 25 years later, that dream remains one of the most treasured performances of ACL TV.