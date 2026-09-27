Extras
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Explore the site of the Battle of Camden and its importance to the American Revolution.
The search for a sunken fort uncovers a powerful freedom story.
Tangier Island's lawns are turning into marshes. Can oyster reefs help?
Scientists race to save the historic island on the Chesapeake Bay from rising sea levels.
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park" in this retrospective concert for Jimmy Webb.
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman."
Following tigers after dark reveals surprise encounters and a hidden world of family life.