Lasagna Bolognese

Christopher Kimball visits Amerigo in Bologna, Italy, where Chef Alberto Bettini shows him that real ragù Bolognese is about meat, not dairy. Back in the kitchen, Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark teaches Chris to make a rich Tagliatelle alla Bolognese. Then, Milk Street Cook Bianca Borges uses the ragù to make a lasagna variation that uses besciamella rather than mozzarella or ricotta.