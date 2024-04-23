Moroccan Flatbread

In this episode, we take a trip to Morocco to learn about a traditional, all-purpose flatbread, Khobz. Next, Milk Street Cook Josh Mamaclay makes easy, yet deeply rich and flavorful Moroccan Harissa-Garlic Shrimp. Finally, Milk Street Cook Sam Fore prepares Salmon with Matbucha, a North African cooked “salad” made with olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, sweet peppers and spicy chilies.