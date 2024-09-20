The Turkish Table

In this episode, Christopher Kimball travels to Turkey with Boston-based chef Ana Sortun. Back at Milk Street, Chris demonstrates how to make Ana’s Lahmajoun, a thicker and more substantial version of the typically thin flatbread. Then, Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark prepares Red Lentil Soup with Potato and Lemon and Milk Street Cook Josh Mamaclay makes Turkish Poached Eggs with Garlicky Yogurt.