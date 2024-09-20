© 2024 Connecticut Public

Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television

The Turkish Table

Season 6 Episode 621 | 26m 33s

In this episode, Christopher Kimball travels to Turkey with Boston-based chef Ana Sortun. Back at Milk Street, Chris demonstrates how to make Ana’s Lahmajoun, a thicker and more substantial version of the typically thin flatbread. Then, Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark prepares Red Lentil Soup with Potato and Lemon and Milk Street Cook Josh Mamaclay makes Turkish Poached Eggs with Garlicky Yogurt.

Aired: 09/09/22
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 27:04
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
New Potatoes
From mashed to roasted, Milk Street offers new ways to prepare potatoes.
Episode: S8 E811 | 27:04
Watch 25:50
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Weekend Baker
Milk Street tackles "project baking" with kolaches and chocolate and tahini babka.
Episode: S8 E812 | 25:50
Watch 27:14
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Thai Takeout
Milk Street travels to Bangkok to learn three classic Thai takeout recipes.
Episode: S8 E813 | 27:14
Watch 26:49
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Parisian Sweets
Christopher Kimball heads to Paris to learn show-stopping French desserts.
Episode: S8 E810 | 26:49
Watch 27:45
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
New Bistro Classics
Christopher Kimball searches Paris for modern takes on classic French recipes.
Episode: S8 E801 | 27:45
Watch 25:54
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
In Search of Cacio e Pepe
Milk Street heads to Italy to search for the perfect cacio e pepe recipe.
Episode: S8 E804 | 25:54
Watch 27:19
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Blender Cakes
Learn how to bake three show-stopping cakes that all utilize a blender to make the batter.
Episode: S8 E805 | 27:19
Watch 27:35
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Mexico’s Riviera
Christopher Kimball visits the Pacific Coast of Mexico to learn all about Mexican seafood.
Episode: S8 E802 | 27:35
Watch 25:51
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Vegetables for Meat Lovers
The Milk Street Team shows how vegetables can take center stage of any meal.
Episode: S8 E803 | 25:51
Watch 26:13
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Milk Street Thanksgiving
Milk Street celebrates Thanksgiving with fresh takes on turkey, potatoes and pie.
Episode: S8 E809 | 26:13