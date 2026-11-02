Coming Home: From Shadowland to Spiritworld

Extras
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Beethoven's triumphant melody and joyful words unite in this spirited hymn of praise.
Stephanie J. Block brings charm and warmth to this lively French Christmas carol.
The shepherds' first Christmas night comes alive in this uplifting new concert hymn.
The tune for this popular Christmas song comes from the 18th-century French carol “Les Anges dans no
A beloved and joyful Messiah chorus celebrates the joy and promise of Christ’s birth.
A Christmas favorite comes alive in Mack Wilberg's jubilant arrangement for Choir and Orchestra.