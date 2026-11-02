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Coming Home: From Shadowland to Spiritworld

Coming Home: From Shadowland to Spiritworld

Season 2026 Episode 1 | 1hr 24m 46s

After 170 years of displacement, a Kashia Pomo elder guides two young tribal members on journeys reclaiming ancestral land, renewing ceremony, confronting historical trauma, and searching in Russia for ancient connections to their women gone missing.

Aired: 11/01/26 | Expires: 11/30/26
Extras
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 0:30
Miss Scarlet
Season 7 Official Trailer
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 2:45
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee
Beethoven's triumphant melody and joyful words unite in this spirited hymn of praise.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:45
Watch 1:46
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella!
Stephanie J. Block brings charm and warmth to this lively French Christmas carol.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 1:46
Watch 2:20
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
’Tis Joy When Moon and Stars Above
The shepherds' first Christmas night comes alive in this uplifting new concert hymn.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:20
Watch 4:48
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Angels from the Realms of Glory
The tune for this popular Christmas song comes from the 18th-century French carol “Les Anges dans no
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:48
Watch 4:08
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
For Unto Us a Child Is Born, (from Messiah)
A beloved and joyful Messiah chorus celebrates the joy and promise of Christ’s birth.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:08
Watch 2:17
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Joy to the World
A Christmas favorite comes alive in Mack Wilberg's jubilant arrangement for Choir and Orchestra.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:17