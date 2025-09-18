© 2025 Connecticut Public

Cook's Country

Italian-American Feast

Season 18 Episode 1803 | 26m 25s

Test cook Morgan Bolling makes host Bridget Lancaster the ultimate Porchetta Abruzzese. Toni Tipton-Martin talks about pig farming in early North America. Tasting expert Jack Bishop talks all about hardy greens. And test cook Christie Morrison prepares a Quick-Braised Broccoli Rabe with Garlic and Anchovies for host Julia Collin Davison.

Aired: 09/19/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Cook's Country Season 18
  • Cook's Country Season 17
  • Cook's Country Season 16
  • Cook's Country Season 15
  • Cook's Country Season 14
  • Cook's Country Season 13
  • Cook's Country Season 12
  • Cook's Country Season 11
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Georgia Food on My Mind
Coastal Georgia Paella, Peach Ripple Ice Cream; a visit to the Georgia Lowcountry
Episode: S18 E1801 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Portuguese Baking
Portuguese Pastéis de Nata; our favorite canned diced tomatoes
Episode: S18 E1802 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Chips on the Menu
Frito Pie, potato chip cookies; nonalcoholic beer, history of potato chips
Episode: S18 E1804 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Bar Snacks, Perfected
Indoor Barbecued Ribs, Air-Fryer Jalapeño Poppers; panini presses
Episode: S18 E1805 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
The Power of Southern Cooking
Hoppin' John, Alabama Orange Rolls; A Visit to Edisto Island, SC
Episode: S17 E1711 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Spiced Chicken Dinners
Kombdi, Jira Ghalun (Cumin-Scented Chicken), Hot-Honey Chicken; tasting of honey
Episode: S17 E1706 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
From the Indigenous Pantry
Cider-Braised Turkey, Grilled Sweet Potatoes with Maple Chile Crisp; visit to Minneapolis
Episode: S17 E1708 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Southwestern Vegetarian Fare
Vegetarian Chili, Jalepeño-Cheddar Scones; tasting of Kansas-City Style Barbecue Sauce
Episode: S17 E1705 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
A Bold Brunch
Brunch Burgers, Browned Butter Chocolate Chunk Muffins; review of cooking sprays
Episode: S17 E1707 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Inspired by Japanese Immigrants
Seattle Chicken Teriyaki, Miso Black Cod; a visit to Seattle; the story of Chef Nobu
Episode: S17 E1702 | 26:25