Cook's Country

Southern Sandwiches

Season 18 Episode 1806 | 26m 25s

Test cook Lawman Johnson makes host Julia Collin Davison the ultimate Pickle-Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich. Tasting expert Jack Bishop takes a deep dive into cucumbers. Toni Tipton-Martin shares the story behind MoonPies. Test cook Morgan Bolling shows host Bridget Lancaster how to make Chocolate-Marshmallow Sandwich Cookies.

Aired: 09/19/25 | Expires: 12/12/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 2:09
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Chips on the Menu
Frito Pie, potato chip cookies; nonalcoholic beer, history of potato chips
Episode: S18 E1804 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Italian-American Feast
Porchetta Abruzzese, Quick-Braised Broccoli Rabe; hardy greens
Episode: S18 E1803 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Bar Snacks, Perfected
Indoor Barbecued Ribs, Air-Fryer Jalapeño Poppers; panini presses
Episode: S18 E1805 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Georgia Food on My Mind
Coastal Georgia Paella, Peach Ripple Ice Cream; a visit to the Georgia Lowcountry
Episode: S18 E1801 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Portuguese Baking
Portuguese Pastéis de Nata; our favorite canned diced tomatoes
Episode: S18 E1802 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
New England Sandwiches
Jitto’s-Style Steak Bombs, Eggplant Spuckie; types of squash
Episode: S18 E1808 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Elevated Friendsgiving Mains
Slow-Roasted Duck with Blackberry Sauce, Bean Bourguignon; tinned fish applications
Episode: S18 E1809 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Jewish Donuts and Potatoes
Hanukkah Jelly Doughnuts, Cast Iron Potato Kugel; temperature probes and schmaltz
Episode: S18 E1810 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Chocolate Baked Delights
Double-Chocolate Banana Bread, Chocolate Brownie Cookies; cold-brew coffee makers
Episode: S18 E1807 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
The Power of Southern Cooking
Hoppin' John, Alabama Orange Rolls; A Visit to Edisto Island, SC
Episode: S17 E1711 | 26:25