New England Sandwiches

Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Historian Annette Gordon-Reed. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Historian Stephen Conway. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Historian Christopher Brown. The American Revolution premieres November 16.
Historian Stephen Conway on the psychological impact of Saratoga on the British.
Step behind the scenes of Ken Burns’s new film to see how The American Revolution came to life.
The filmmakers on how understanding the people of the Revolution can help us understand who we are.
Filmmakers discuss how they used stories of both well-known and lesser known figures.
The filmmakers discuss how the story of The American Revolution came together.
The filmmakers discuss how they crafted imagery to help tell the story of the American Revolution.
Portuguese Pastéis de Nata; our favorite canned diced tomatoes
Coastal Georgia Paella, Peach Ripple Ice Cream; a visit to the Georgia Lowcountry
Porchetta Abruzzese, Quick-Braised Broccoli Rabe; hardy greens
Indoor Barbecued Ribs, Air-Fryer Jalapeño Poppers; panini presses
Frito Pie, potato chip cookies; nonalcoholic beer, history of potato chips
Double-Chocolate Banana Bread, Chocolate Brownie Cookies; cold-brew coffee makers
Hanukkah Jelly Doughnuts, Cast Iron Potato Kugel; temperature probes and schmaltz
Slow-Roasted Duck with Blackberry Sauce, Bean Bourguignon; tinned fish applications
Pickle-Brined Fried Chicken Sandwich, Chocolate-Marshmallow Sandwich Cookies; cucumbers
Hoppin' John, Alabama Orange Rolls; A Visit to Edisto Island, SC