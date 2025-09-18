© 2025 Connecticut Public

Cook's Country

Portuguese Baking

Season 18 Episode 1802 | 26m 25s

Test cook Bryan Roof goes to Fall River, Massachusetts, and learns how to make Portuguese Pastéis de Nata (Portuguese Custard Tarts). And tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges host Julia Collin Davison to a tasting of canned diced tomatoes.

Aired: 09/19/25 | Expires: 10/31/25
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Georgia Food on My Mind
Coastal Georgia Paella, Peach Ripple Ice Cream; a visit to the Georgia Lowcountry
Episode: S18 E1801 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
The Power of Southern Cooking
Hoppin' John, Alabama Orange Rolls; A Visit to Edisto Island, SC
Episode: S17 E1711 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Spiced Chicken Dinners
Kombdi, Jira Ghalun (Cumin-Scented Chicken), Hot-Honey Chicken; tasting of honey
Episode: S17 E1706 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
From the Indigenous Pantry
Cider-Braised Turkey, Grilled Sweet Potatoes with Maple Chile Crisp; visit to Minneapolis
Episode: S17 E1708 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Southwestern Vegetarian Fare
Vegetarian Chili, Jalepeño-Cheddar Scones; tasting of Kansas-City Style Barbecue Sauce
Episode: S17 E1705 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
A Bold Brunch
Brunch Burgers, Browned Butter Chocolate Chunk Muffins; review of cooking sprays
Episode: S17 E1707 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Inspired by Japanese Immigrants
Seattle Chicken Teriyaki, Miso Black Cod; a visit to Seattle; the story of Chef Nobu
Episode: S17 E1702 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Mexican American Comfort Food
Quesabirria Tacos, Sopa Seca; a visit to Tucson; history of Birria in the United States
Episode: S17 E1704 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
North Carolina Barbecue
North Carolina Barbecue Pork, Lemonade with Honey; our recommended Fire Pits for Cooking
Episode: S17 E1701 | 26:25
Watch 26:25
Cook's Country
Unexpected Beef and Potatoes
Smoked Prime Rib, Torn Potato Salad with Toasted Garlic and Herb Dressing; Grill Gloves
Episode: S17 E1703 | 26:25