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Crime and Punishment in America

Fred Korematsu Fights the Injustice of Internment

Season 1 Episode 3 | 10m 47s

Suspicion of German, Italian, and Japanese nationals rises as the U.S. enters World War 2, as some fear they may be acting as spies. President Roosevelt signs Executive Order 9066, authorizing the internment of more than 120,000 Japanese men, women, and children. Fred Korematsu conceals his identity and defies the order, and when he is found, his case will go all the way to the Supreme Court.

Major funding for CRIME AND PUNISHMENT IN AMERICA was provided by The Atlantic Philanthropies, Emerson Collective, The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, and the Park Foundation. Major funding was also provided by the following members of The Better Angels Society: The Fullerton Family Charitable Fund; The Just Trust for Education; Allan and Shelley Holt; The Tow Foundation; and the Sozosei Foundation. Additional support was provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities, The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations, the William R. Kenan Jr. Charitable Trust, Ford Foundation | JustFilms, and by The Better Angels Society members: John and Catherine Debs; Timothy Fazio; Lise Strickler and Mark Gallogly; the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund (Laurie M. Tisch Foundation Inc); Gilchrist and Amy Berg; the Carson Family Charitable Trust; Mauree Jane and Mark W. Perry; the Segal Family Foundation; and Mark A. Tracy.
Extras
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All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
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Season 7 Official Trailer
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
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Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
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Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:08
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A Christmas favorite comes alive in Mack Wilberg's jubilant arrangement for Choir and Orchestra.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:17
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The shepherds' first Christmas night comes alive in this uplifting new concert hymn.
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Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee
Beethoven's triumphant melody and joyful words unite in this spirited hymn of praise.
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Stephanie J. Block brings charm and warmth to this lively French Christmas carol.
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Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Rise! Up! Arise!, (excerpt from St. Paul)
Mendelssohn's stirring call to "Rise! Up! Arise!" shines in this powerful choral anthem.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:39
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