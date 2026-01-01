’Tis Joy When Moon and Stars Above

Extras
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
Ryan Murphy reimagines 'Go, Tell It on the Mountain' in a joyful orchestral setting.
A beloved Christmas hymn gets a bold new twist in this festive organ and percussion showcase.
Sebastian Arcelus joins a joyful Christmas tradition in this vibrant Latin American holiday carol.
Stephanie J. Block pairs two beloved classics that find comfort, joy, and gratitude in every season.
Julián Mansilla and Leandro Curaba partner with The Tabernacle Choir in this moving tango.
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Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
Tony Award®-winner Ruthie Ann Miles and iconic actor Dennis Haysbert inspire in this holiday show.
Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir featuring Michael Maliakel and Lesley Nicol.
Celebrate a star-studded Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.
Celebrate Christmas with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and guest artist Rolando Villazón.
Stars Lea Salonga and Sir David Suchet join The Tabernacle Choir for an inspiring concert.
Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir featuring Megan Hilty & Neal McDonough.
Relive 20 years of Tabernacle Choir Christmas concerts with host Brian Stokes Mitchell.
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir featuring Kelli O'Hara and Richard Thomas.
Celebrate Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir featuring the marvelous Kristin Chenoweth.