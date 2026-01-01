J. Edgar Hoover and the FBI Fight the War on Crime

Extras
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
A beloved Christmas hymn gets a bold new twist in this festive organ and percussion showcase.
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus narrate the Nativity story in this cherished tradition.
Sebastian Arcelus joins a joyful Christmas tradition in this vibrant Latin American holiday carol.
Julián Mansilla and Leandro Curaba partner with The Tabernacle Choir in this moving tango.
Sebastian Arcelus recounts Apollo 8’s Christmas message in this moving holiday reflection.
Latest Episodes
Progressive reformers try to make the justice system more fair.
The exploits of outlaws fill the headlines and the FBI promise to wage a war on crime.
Violent crime is on the rise and Americans rally behind politicians promoting harsher punishments.
Some colonists argue that public punishments make “bad men worse” and look for an alternative.