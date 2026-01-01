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Crime and Punishment in America

What Does It Mean to be Accountable?

Season 1 Episode 1 | 10m 11s

When a crime is committed, how should the community move forward? North America's Native nations administered justice according to their own traditions, including the belief that restorative justice can sometimes be healthier than retributive justice. In the early years of the newly free America, the Bill of Rights outlines the rights of citizens that will create the framework of American justice.

Major funding for CRIME AND PUNISHMENT IN AMERICA was provided by The Atlantic Philanthropies, Emerson Collective, The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, and the Park Foundation. Major funding was also provided by the following members of The Better Angels Society: The Fullerton Family Charitable Fund; The Just Trust for Education; Allan and Shelley Holt; The Tow Foundation; and the Sozosei Foundation. Additional support was provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities, The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations, the William R. Kenan Jr. Charitable Trust, Ford Foundation | JustFilms, and by The Better Angels Society members: John and Catherine Debs; Timothy Fazio; Lise Strickler and Mark Gallogly; the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund (Laurie M. Tisch Foundation Inc); Gilchrist and Amy Berg; the Carson Family Charitable Trust; Mauree Jane and Mark W. Perry; the Segal Family Foundation; and Mark A. Tracy.
Extras
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 0:30
Miss Scarlet
Season 7 Official Trailer
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 2:45
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee
Beethoven's triumphant melody and joyful words unite in this spirited hymn of praise.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:45
Watch 1:46
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Bring a Torch, Jeanette, Isabella!
Stephanie J. Block brings charm and warmth to this lively French Christmas carol.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 1:46
Watch 2:20
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
’Tis Joy When Moon and Stars Above
The shepherds' first Christmas night comes alive in this uplifting new concert hymn.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:20
Watch 4:48
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Angels from the Realms of Glory
The tune for this popular Christmas song comes from the 18th-century French carol “Les Anges dans no
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:48
Watch 4:08
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
For Unto Us a Child Is Born, (from Messiah)
A beloved and joyful Messiah chorus celebrates the joy and promise of Christ’s birth.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:08
Watch 2:17
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Joy to the World
A Christmas favorite comes alive in Mack Wilberg's jubilant arrangement for Choir and Orchestra.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:17
Latest Episodes
Crime and Punishment in America
“A House of Repentance” (Beginnings - 1880)
Some colonists argue that public punishments make “bad men worse” and look for an alternative.
Episode: S1 E1