© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime and Punishment in America

First Look: Crime and Punishment in America | Directed by Lynn Novick

2m 10s

Crime and Punishment in America, a new 4-part film directed by Lynn Novick, is the first documentary series to tell the story of criminal justice in America from the colonial era to today, and explores how for more than 250 years, Americans have wrestled with the problem of crime, the purpose of punishment and the meaning of justice. Executive produced by Ken Burns and Sam Pollard.

Major funding for CRIME AND PUNISHMENT IN AMERICA was provided by The Atlantic Philanthropies, Emerson Collective, The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, and the Park Foundation. Major funding was also provided by the following members of The Better Angels Society: The Fullerton Family Charitable Fund; The Just Trust for Education; Allan and Shelley Holt; The Tow Foundation; and the Sozosei Foundation. Additional support was provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities, The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations, the William R. Kenan Jr. Charitable Trust, Ford Foundation | JustFilms, and by The Better Angels Society members: John and Catherine Debs; Timothy Fazio; Lise Strickler and Mark Gallogly; the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund (Laurie M. Tisch Foundation Inc); Gilchrist and Amy Berg; the Carson Family Charitable Trust; Mauree Jane and Mark W. Perry; the Segal Family Foundation; and Mark A. Tracy.
Extras
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 0:30
Miss Scarlet
Season 7 Official Trailer
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 0:33
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Peace on Earth: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 0:33
Watch 2:17
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
The Christmas Story: Luke 2
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus narrate the Nativity story in this cherished tradition.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 2:17
Watch 5:08
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Adios, Nonino
Julián Mansilla and Leandro Curaba partner with The Tabernacle Choir in this moving tango.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 5:08
Watch 3:06
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Far, Far Away on Judea’s Plains
A beloved Christmas hymn gets a bold new twist in this festive organ and percussion showcase.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:06
Watch 3:46
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
What Child Is This?
Watch Stephanie J. Block perform "What Child is This? with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 3:46
Watch 3:18
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Merry Christmas, Darling
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus sing 'Merry Christmas Darling' with The Tabernacle Choir.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:18