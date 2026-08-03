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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood

Many Ways to Say I Love You (ASL)

2m 45s

Sing along with your child’s favorite PBS KIDS characters, Daniel Tiger, Donkey Hodie, and Alma Rivera, in this reimagined song from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. The video features kids showing the many ways they care for their families.

Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 0:30
Made With Love
Season 1 Preview
Meet gifted artisans who pour passion and skill into timeless products made with love.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 2:04
POV
Trailer | Remake
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Preview: S39 E6 | 2:04
Watch 1:20
POV
Behind the Lens: Remake
Behind the Lens interview with Remake director Ross McElwee.
Clip: S39 E6 | 1:20
Watch 1:50
POV
Trailer | Arrest the Midwife
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Preview: S39 E5 | 1:50
Watch 0:54
POV
Behind the Lens: Arrest the Midwife
Behind the Lens interview with Arrest the Midwife director Elaine Epstein.
Clip: S39 E5 | 0:54
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 1:27
American Masters
How Mary Oliver met her life partner, Molly Malone Cook
Mary Oliver met her life partner, photographer Molly Malone Cook, at Steepletop.
Clip: S40 E5 | 1:27
Watch 2:01
American Masters
The political nature of Mary Oliver's poems
Mary Oliver sought to call attention to the destruction of the earth in her work.
Clip: S40 E5 | 2:01
Watch 1:19
American Masters
Steve Buscemi reads Mary Oliver's poem, "The Fish"
Listen to Steve Buscemi read Mary Oliver's poem "The Fish" in this excerpt from the film.
Clip: S40 E5 | 1:19
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 50
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 8
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 7
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 6
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 5
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 4
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 3
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 2
  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 1
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Asks Before Touching Someone Else/Jodi Asks Before Touching Someone Else
Daniel learns to ask before hugging Margaret./Jodi asks before touching Miss Elaina.
Episode: S8 E2
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Finds Out What's Fair/O Finds Out What's Fair (ASL)
Daniel learns Margaret needs the stroller./O learns Jodi gets carsick in the back seat.
Episode: S7 E13 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Something New About Trolley (ASL)
Daniel Tiger and his friends take a Trolley boat ride and sing a song.
Episode: S7 E1 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Grownups Come Back to the Music Shop/Katerina's Mommy Comes Back Home
The Tiger and Platypus children see that grown-ups come back./Katerina enjoys a night with O and X.
Episode: S8 E1 | 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
King Daniel for the Day (ASL)
King Friday makes Daniel "King for the Day!"
Episode: S3 E19 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
The Baby is Here (ASL)
Everyone welcomes baby Margaret, the newest addition to the neighborhood.
Episode: S2 E2 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
The Tiger Family Grows/Daniel Learns About Being a Brother (ASL)
Daniel learns about being a big helper. / Daniel struggles with giving up his old toys.
Episode: S2 E1 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Good Morning, Daniel/Goodnight, Daniel (ASL)
Daniel goes through his morning and bedtime routines.
Episode: S1 E17 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Prince Wednesday Goes to the Potty/Daniel Goes to the Potty (ASL)
Prince Wednesday wants to play instead of go to the potty. / Daniel learns to go potty.
Episode: S1 E11 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Gets Mad/Katerina Gets Mad (ASL)
Rain ruins a trip to the beach. / Someone picks Katerina's favorite instrument.
Episode: S1 E4 | 26:30