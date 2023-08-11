© 2023 Connecticut Public

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood

An Important Job at the Market/Important Jobs at the Garden

Season 6 Episode 14 | 26m 10s

Daniel and Dad help Prince Tuesday at the market./Daniel is excited to plant flowers, but is upset when he gets the job of weeding. He learns that everyone’s job is important!

Aired: 08/13/23 | Expires: 10/06/23
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Helps Take Care of Margaret/The Dinosaur Playground
Daniel is upset at school pick-up./ Daniel wants to stay with his mom on a class trip.
Episode: S6 E8 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Taking Turns at Show and Tell/Taking Turns at the Pool
Daniel learns how to take turns./Daniel and Miss Elaina take turns playing at the pool.
Episode: S6 E16 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel and Max Ask to Play/Daniel Plays at the Music Shop
Daniel and Max learn how to ask./O the Owl is worried about joining his friends.
Episode: S6 E17 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Grandpere Sleeps Over/Tea Party at the Castle
Grandpere sleeps over. / Daniel has a tea party with Chrissie and Prince Wednesday.
Episode: S6 E12 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel's Obstacle Course/Daniel and O's Magic Show
Daniel plays in Miss Elaina’s obstacle course./Daniel and O put on a magic show.
Episode: S6 E10 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
The Neighborhood Wedding
The Neighborhood celebrates Dr. Anna and Baker Aker’s wedding!
Episode: S6 E11 | 26:10
Watch 26:11
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Mr. Malik Comes Back to School/Daniel's Wintry Walk
Mr. Malik teaches the children about hermit crabs./Daniel and Katerina play in the snow.
Episode: S6 E7 | 26:11
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Miss Elaina's Bandage/A Fair Place to Play
Miss Elaina wants a bandage that’s just right./Chrissie and her friends make a ramp.
Episode: S6 E6 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Gives a Gift/Daniel Receives a Gift
Daniel makes Miss Elaina a birthday gift./Daniel appreciates his gift from Grandpere.
Episode: S6 E5 | 26:10
Watch 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Jodi Tries Ballet/Daniel Tries Something New with Grandpere
Jodi tries ballet for the first time./Daniel tries making his own snack with Grandpere.
Episode: S6 E3 | 26:10