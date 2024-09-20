The Long Way Home

Extras
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
A coronation designed for Kings, presented some problems for the first Queen.
A rare glimpse of Mary as a child from 1552. There's no sign of "Bloody Mary" here?
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Following her brother's death, a filmmaker returns home to reflect on fronterizo life in Texas.
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
Fossils reveal how birds survived the killer asteroid and became today’s only living dinosaurs.
A hunger strike against solitary confinement at Pelican Bay prison became a massive feat of unity.
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
The change of seasons brings turmoil and tough choices to the three big cat families.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the Italian roots of Joy Behar & Michael Imperioli.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. connects Lea Salonga & Amanda Seyfried to their dramatic ancestors.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. solves mysteries for 3 everyday Americans chosen to be guests.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. uncovers the surprising roots of Michael Douglas & Lena Dunham.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps family trees of comedian Tracy Morgan & actor Anthony Ramos.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. shares ancestry with actor Danielle Brooks & singer Dionne Warwick.
Sunny Hostin and Jesse Williams discover ancestors from very diverse places.
Bob Odenkirk and Iliza Shlesinger—two very funny people whose family trees brim with drama
Sammy Hagar and Ed O’Neill discover the dramatic stories hidden within their own roots.
LeVar Burton & Wes Studi grew up fatherless, haunted by questions about their family trees