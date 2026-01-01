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FRONTLINE

Bhutan: The Last Place

Season 2002 | 9m 56s

In 1999, Bhutan, a Buddhist kingdom that had remained isolated in the Himalayan mountains for centuries, became the last country in the world to legalize TV.

Funding for FRONTLINE is provided through the support of PBS viewers and by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Major funding for FRONTLINE is provided by the Ford Foundation. Additional funding is provided by the Abrams Foundation; the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation; Park Foundation; and the FRONTLINE Trust with major support from Jon and Jo Ann Hagler on behalf of the Jon L. Hagler Foundation, and additional support from Koo and Patricia Yuen.
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 0:30
Made With Love
Season 1 Preview
Meet gifted artisans who pour passion and skill into timeless products made with love.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 2:04
POV
Trailer | Remake
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Preview: S39 E6 | 2:04
Watch 1:50
POV
Trailer | Arrest the Midwife
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Preview: S39 E5 | 1:50
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 2:57
POV
Trailer | How to Build a Library
Trailer for How to Build a Library by directors Maia Lekow and Christopher King.
Preview: S39 E4 | 2:57
Watch 1:12
Great Performances
Onegin’s Arioso from "Eugene Onegin"
Iurii Samoilov sings an excerpt from the title character’s Act III arioso.
Clip: S53 E24 | 1:12
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Jodi Makes Art in the Sky
Jodi imagines she is drawing bugs and clouds in the sky with her crayons!
Clip: S8 E2 | 0:54
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Jodi Learns to Ask Before Touching Someone Else
Jodi wants to touch Miss Elaina's hair but she learns that she has to ask first!
Clip: S8 E2 | 2:18
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
"Before You Touch Someone, Ask if It's Okay" Song
Everyone learns that before you touch someone, you should ask them if it's okay!
Clip: S8 E2 | 1:03
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