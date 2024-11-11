© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
FRONTLINE

China, the U.S. & the Rise of Xi Jinping

Season 2024 Episode 15

FRONTLINE examines the rise of Xi Jinping, his vision for China and the global implications. Correspondent Martin Smith traces the defining moments for President Xi, how he’s exercising power and his impact on China, and relations with the U.S. and the world.

Aired: 11/25/24
Funding for FRONTLINE is provided through the support of PBS viewers and by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Major funding for FRONTLINE is provided by the Ford Foundation. Additional funding is provided by the Abrams Foundation; the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation; Park Foundation; and the FRONTLINE Journalism Fund with major support from Jon and Jo Ann Hagler on behalf of the Jon L. Hagler Foundation, and additional support from Koo and Patricia Yuen.
Extras
Watch 0:31
FRONTLINE
"China, the U.S. & the Rise of Xi Jinping" - Preview
FRONTLINE examines the rise of Xi Jinping, his vision for China and the global implications.
Preview: S2024 E15 | 0:31
Watch 2:51
Nature
How Sir David Attenborough Got His Start
Witness Sir David’s love of fossils as a young boy transform into a passion for the natural world.
Clip: S43 E5 | 2:51
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Building Stuff: Reach It! Preview
Humans are born to roam. See how engineers are inventing new ways to explore and extend our range.
Preview: S51 E16 | 0:30
Watch 9:53
Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci’s Scientific Experiments
Leonardo da Vinci becomes more of a scientist with age and performs experiments to test theories.
Clip: S1 E2 | 9:53
Watch 10:09
Leonardo da Vinci
Michelangelo, Leonardo da Vinci and The Battle of Anghiari
Leonardo da Vinci’s The Battle of Anghiari commission pits him against his rival, Michelangelo.
Clip: S1 E2 | 10:09
Watch 7:45
Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci's The Virgin and Child with Saint Anne
Da Vinci’s The Virgin and Child with Saint Anne showcases his scientific and artistic knowledge.
Clip: S1 E2 | 7:45
Watch 7:22
Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci Investigates the Human Body
Leonardo da Vinci’s study of human anatomy combine scientific exploration with expert artistry.
Clip: S1 E2 | 7:22
Watch 8:20
Leonardo da Vinci
Leonardo da Vinci and the Mona Lisa
Leonardo da Vinci spends 14 years working on the Mona Lisa, the culmination of all his knowledge.
Clip: S1 E2 | 8:20
Watch 0:20
Leonardo da Vinci
Teaser Trailer
Leonardo da Vinci explores one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds. Premieres Nov. 18.
Preview: 0:20
Watch 1:10
Leonardo da Vinci
Official Trailer
Explore one of humankind’s most curious and innovative minds.
Preview: 1:10
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • FRONTLINE Season 2024
  • FRONTLINE Season 2023
  • FRONTLINE Season 2022
  • FRONTLINE Season 2021
  • FRONTLINE Season 2020
  • FRONTLINE Season 2019
  • FRONTLINE Season 2018
  • FRONTLINE Season 2017
  • FRONTLINE Season 2016
  • FRONTLINE Season 2015
  • FRONTLINE Season 2014
  • FRONTLINE Season 2013
  • FRONTLINE Season 2012
  • FRONTLINE Season 2011
  • FRONTLINE Season 2010
  • FRONTLINE Season 2009
  • FRONTLINE Season 2008
  • FRONTLINE Season 2007
  • FRONTLINE Season 2006
  • FRONTLINE Season 2005
  • FRONTLINE Season 2004
  • FRONTLINE Season 2003
  • FRONTLINE Season 2002
  • FRONTLINE Season 2001
  • FRONTLINE Season 2000
  • FRONTLINE Season 1998
  • FRONTLINE Season 1996
  • FRONTLINE Season 1995
  • FRONTLINE Season 1994
  • FRONTLINE Season 1985
  • FRONTLINE Season 1983
Watch 1:26:15
FRONTLINE
American Voices 2024
Following the changing views and experiences of Americans from the 2020 election to today.
Episode: S2024 E14 | 1:26:15
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
A Year of War: Israelis and Palestinians
The harrowing accounts of living through the Hamas attack and the war in Gaza.
Episode: S2024 E13 | 1:24:23
Watch 54:23
FRONTLINE
The VP Choice: Vance vs. Walz
FRONTLINE investigates the lives and views of JD Vance and Tim Walz as they run for vice president.
Episode: S2024 E12 | 54:23
Watch 1:54:23
FRONTLINE
The Choice 2024: Harris vs. Trump
Investigating the lives & characters of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump as they seek the presidency.
Episode: S2024 E11 | 1:54:23
Watch 1:53:51
FRONTLINE
Biden's Decision
Examining Biden’s rise to the presidency, the forces that shaped him and his decision to step aside.
Episode: S2024 E9 | 1:53:51
Watch 1:24:23
FRONTLINE
South Korea's Adoption Reckoning
Investigating allegations of fraud and abuse in South Korea’s historic foreign adoption boom.
Episode: S2024 E10 | 1:24:23
Watch 53:50
FRONTLINE
Germany's Enemy Within
Investigating the rise of far-right extremism in Germany and the fight against it.
Episode: S2024 E8 | 53:50
Watch 1:53:51
FRONTLINE
Two American Families: 1991-2024
Filmed over 34 years, two families struggle to survive in a changing American economy.
Episode: S2024 E7 | 1:53:51
Watch 53:51
FRONTLINE
Crisis on Campus
The inside story of the protests dividing college campuses over Israel and the war in Gaza.
Episode: S2024 E6 | 53:51
Watch 1:24:21
FRONTLINE
A Dangerous Assignment
Exposing the shadowy figure at the heart of a corruption scandal spanning from Venezuela to the U.S.
Episode: S2024 E5 | 1:24:21