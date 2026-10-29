Coal's Human Cost

Extras
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
A beloved and joyful Messiah chorus celebrates the joy and promise of Christ’s birth.
A Christmas favorite comes alive in Mack Wilberg's jubilant arrangement for Choir and Orchestra.
Ariel Ramírez's Nativity story shines in this peaceful Argentine Christmas folk-inspired work.
Mendelssohn's stirring call to "Rise! Up! Arise!" shines in this powerful choral anthem.
Stephanie J. Block brings charm and warmth to this lively French Christmas carol.
The shepherds' first Christmas night comes alive in this uplifting new concert hymn.
Latest Episodes
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The rising fear of deportation for hundreds of thousands of Haitians who fled to the U.S.
Following the changing views and experiences of Americans from the 2020 election to today.
Examining the alliance between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Donald Trump.
Have lax laws left the for-profit adoption industry ripe for misconduct?
The key players behind President Trump’s expansive use of the U.S. military.
President Trump’s unprecedented challenges to the Federal Reserve and what it means for the economy.
A feud between the revolutionary group MOVE and Philadelphia officials reached a bloody culmination.
An investigative biography of the richest and most violent cocaine drug lord, Pablo Escobar.
Tracing the violence, protests and arrests stemming from federal immigration sweeps across the U.S.