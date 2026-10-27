Latest Episodes
An intimate and historically important film about the Russian virtuoso pianist, Daniil Trifonov.
A feature-length documentary film about the Andalusian maestro who taught himself the instrument.
A spellbinding feature-length documentary about Russian virtuoso pianist Evgeny Kissin, shot in 1997
A re-mastered documentary of the celebrated Russian pianist, Vladimir Ashkenazy.
Follow Pinchas Zukerman’s remarkable journey from rising star to celebrated musical master.
Witness Itzhak Perlman’s inspiring journey from young prodigy to classical music icon.
Extras
Intimate portraits of six of the most influential and celebrated classical music artists.