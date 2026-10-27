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Recorded live at Carnegie Hall, historian John Monsky tells the exhilarating story of America’s journey to the Moon and the heroes in and outside of NASA who made it possible. Featuring iconic music from the 1960s and ’70s performed by Broadway stars and a live orchestra, alongside rare archival imagery and historic flags, this living documentary brings the Space Race vividly to life.

Watch 0:30
We Chose to Go to the Moon
Trailer
America’s thrilling race to space, told through iconic ’60s and ’70s music, live from Carnegie Hall.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 0:30

Major Funding for We Chose to Go to the Moon was provided by Kenneth C. Griffin/Griffin Catalyst.
Additional Funding Provided by JPMorganChase.

Latest Episodes
We Chose to Go to the Moon
We Chose to Go to the Moon
America’s thrilling race to space, told through iconic ’60s and ’70s music, live from Carnegie Hall.
Episode: S2026 E1
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