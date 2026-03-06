Great Performances at the Met: The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay

Extras
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Fireflies are a captivating phenomenon to witness on the prairie.
Nature’s rhythms; from fireflies flashing to cicadas emerging after years underground.
From beavers in wetlands to crayfish in streams, aquatic systems shape the prairies.
Wildlife are here for one reason: lunch!
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Sister Catherine speaks with Sister Julienne about her concerns for Sister Veronica.
Geoffrey surprises Sister Veronica with an unexpected visit — and an offer she can't refuse.
Charlie and Isabella face many challenges with their Wilding Project.
Often overlooked, tallgrass prairies are among the most biodiverse ecosystems on Earth.
Experience Zeffirelli’s beloved production set in 19th-century Paris.
Samara Joy makes her much-anticipated debut at London’s legendary Royal Albert Hall.
AARP’s Movies for Grownups hosted by Alan Cumming.
Ring in 2026 with the famed orchestra conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin hosted by Hugh Bonneville.
Experience the holiday classic in a new light.
The Shakespearean comedy of mistaken identity tells the misadventures of Sebastian and Viola.
Follow prima ballerina Tiler Peck as she overcomes injury and pursues a new career as choreographer.
Rossini’s effervescent comedy retakes the stage in Bartlett Sher’s madcap production.
Discover Grace Bumbry’s inspiring rise to global opera fame.
Director Claus Guth reimagines the biblical tale through Oscar Wilde’s haunting play.