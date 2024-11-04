The LA Phil Celebrates Frank Gehry

Extras
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard.
Eliza is tasked with solving the murder of a high-profile private detective.
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
When a new Detective Inspector starts at Scotland Yard, Eliza must prove herself all over again.
Interwoven stories cover life in the city of Dallas, Texas.
Digital artists gaining global fame after embracing NFTs face a reckoning as it crashes around them.
After 13 years, a Lakota man returns to his reservation to reconnect with his family and culture.
Celebrate the centennial birthday of composer Henry Mancini with Michael Bublé and more.
Experience the music of Patsy Cline in a star-studded tribute concert featuring Wynonna and more.
Features an all-star cast at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane.
Explore Peter Sellars' San Francisco Opera production of John Adams' "Girls of the Golden West."
Enjoy this semi-staged oratorio following the story of Jewish refugees in World War II Shanghai.
Soprano Asmik Grigorian stars as Cio-Cio-San in her Met Opera debut.
Puccini’s love story stars soprano Angel Blue as the French courtesan Magda.
Enjoy this annual concert featuring Andris Nelsons as guest conductor with Lise Davidsen as soloist.
Soprano Nadine Sierra and tenor Benjamin Bernheim portray Shakespeare’s famed star-crossed lovers.
Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Verdi’s grand tale of love, deadly vendetta, and family strife.