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Great Performances

"Dudamel Conducts the New York Philharmonic" Preview

Season 54 Episode 6 | 30s

Great Performances presents a concert celebrating renowned conductor Gustavo Dudamel’s arrival at the New York Philharmonic as Music & Artistic Director.

Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Jody and John Arnhold, the Abra Prentice Foundation, The Starr Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, the Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Seton J. Melvin, the Estate of Worthington Mayo-Smith, the Jack Lawrence Charitable Remainder Trust Worchell Lawrence, and Ellen and James S. Marcus.

Major corporate funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by Raymond James Financial.

Extras
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Preview: S2026 E1 | 3:46
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