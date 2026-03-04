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Henry David Thoreau

Being Alive

Season 1 Episode 2

Living at his cabin at Walden Pond, Thoreau finds solace in "wild" nature and pours himself into his journal, laying the groundwork for one of two books he writes there. His two-year stay includes regular trips to town, a transformative journey to Maine, and a night in jail in protest of a government that permits slavery — experiences that redefine his understanding of freedom.

Aired: 03/29/26
Episodes presented in 4K UHD on supported devices. Major funding for HENRY DAVID THOREAU was provided by The Better Angels Society and its members: The Keith Campbell Foundation for the Environment and Mark A. Tracy. Major funding was also provided by Jeff Skoll, the Mansueto Foundation, Tyson Foods, Inc., and The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations. Additional funding was provided by the Tyson Family Foundation Inc, The Neil and Anna Rasmussen Foundation, Roxanne Quimby Foundation Inc, Jim and Mona Mylen through The HeartSpace Fund, and Elizabeth Kenny.
Extras
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American Masters
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Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
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Call the Midwife
Sister Monica Joan Goes to Church
Sister Monica Joan readies herself to say goodbye to her home — Poplar.
Clip: S15 E8 | 2:24
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Call the Midwife
Sister Monica Joan and the Teddy Bear
Rosalind and Cyril pay Sister Monica Joan a visit.
Clip: S15 E8 | 1:22
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Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Fireflies
Fireflies are a captivating phenomenon to witness on the prairie.
Clip: S1 E6 | 3:02
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Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Life in Motion Preview
Nature’s rhythms; from fireflies flashing to cicadas emerging after years underground.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
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Call the Midwife
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Miss Higgins offers a positive outlook on the changes they're about to face.
Clip: S15 E7 | 1:27
Watch 1:05
Call the Midwife
Sister Catherine and Fred Discuss Sister Monica Joan
Fred expresses his concerns about Sister Monica Joan declining health.
Clip: S15 E7 | 1:05
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Trixie shares her passions for midwifery as the maternity home gets ready to close its doors.
Clip: S15 E7 | 1:13
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NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Life in Water Preview
From beavers in wetlands to crayfish in streams, aquatic systems shape the prairies.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
Henry David Thoreau
Several More Lives to Live
After Walden, Thoreau takes on new roles and adventures as an illness catches up with him.
Episode: S1 E3
Watch 54:19
Henry David Thoreau
Who are We?
After young Thoreau fails at a career in writing, he retreats to a cabin in the woods.
Episode: S1 E1 | 54:19