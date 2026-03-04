Who are We?

Extras
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Sister Monica Joan readies herself to say goodbye to her home — Poplar.
Rosalind and Cyril pay Sister Monica Joan a visit.
Nature’s rhythms; from fireflies flashing to cicadas emerging after years underground.
Fireflies are a captivating phenomenon to witness on the prairie.
Miss Higgins offers a positive outlook on the changes they're about to face.
Fred expresses his concerns about Sister Monica Joan declining health.
Trixie shares her passions for midwifery as the maternity home gets ready to close its doors.
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Wildlife are here for one reason: lunch!
Latest Episodes
After Walden, Thoreau takes on new roles and adventures as an illness catches up with him.
Thoreau lives at Walden Pond where he writes, while exploring nature — and himself.