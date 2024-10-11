© 2024 Connecticut Public

Homemade Live!

Ultimate Tailgate

Season 2 Episode 204 | 26m 46s

What makes for the ultimate tailgate food? In the Homemade Live! kitchen this week, host Joel Gamoran shows us how to tailgate like a pro with a crowd-pleasing crab dip that’s sure to impress. Joel is joined in the kitchen by chef Brad Leone, and together they cook up Seattle-style hot dogs topped with Brad’s homemade sauerkraut.

Aired: 10/04/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Homemade Live! Season 2
  • Homemade Live! Season 1
Watch 26:46
Homemade Live!
Weeknight Dinners
Host Joel Gamoran shares his best weeknight dinners with comedian Tom Papa.
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Homemade Live!
Coastal Cooking
Host Joel Gamoran celebrates coastal cooking with guest Clinton Kelly.
Episode: S2 E202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Homemade Live!
Homemade For The Holidays
Host Joel Gamoran shares his favorite homemade holiday sweets and treats.
Episode: S2 E207 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Homemade Live!
Brunch Date
Joel Gamoran hosts a brunch date with foodie and TV Host, Sunny Hostin.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Homemade Live!
Next Level Sandwiches
Host Joel Gamoran shares his top tips for taking sandwiches to the next level.
Episode: S2 E205 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Homemade Live!
Birthday Bites
Joel Gamoran hosts a birthday bash with showstopping treats.
Episode: S2 E206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Homemade Live!
Sweet Memories
We’re celebrating our sweetest Memories, and making some new ones, too.
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Homemade Live!
Secret Sauce
Nick DiGiovanni joins nick to share "secrete family recipes."
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:46
Watch 26:49
Homemade Live!
Late Night Bite
NFL Legend Reggie Bush joins Joel to kick up your favorite late night snacks.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:49
Watch 26:50
Homemade Live!
Recipe Redemption
Get a second chance tackling recipes that went terribly wrong!
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:50