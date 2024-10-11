Ultimate Tailgate

Extras
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.
FRONTLINE examines the rise of Xi Jinping, his vision for China and the global implications.
Trailer for Gabriel Francis Paz Goodenough's film The Body Politic.
Sheri puts a twist on muhammara, a Middle Eastern dip with aromatic spices and tangy pomegranate.
Sheri shares easy and delicious holiday recipes that will be a hit at your next seasonal gathering.
Humans are born to roam. See how engineers are inventing new ways to explore and extend our range.
Witness Sir David’s love of fossils as a young boy transform into a passion for the natural world.
Leonardo da Vinci’s The Battle of Anghiari commission pits him against his rival, Michelangelo.
Leonardo da Vinci becomes more of a scientist with age and performs experiments to test theories.
Da Vinci’s The Virgin and Child with Saint Anne showcases his scientific and artistic knowledge.
Host Joel Gamoran shares his best weeknight dinners with comedian Tom Papa.
Host Joel Gamoran celebrates coastal cooking with guest Clinton Kelly.
Host Joel Gamoran shares his favorite homemade holiday sweets and treats.
Joel Gamoran hosts a brunch date with foodie and TV Host, Sunny Hostin.
Host Joel Gamoran shares his top tips for taking sandwiches to the next level.
Joel Gamoran hosts a birthday bash with showstopping treats.
We’re celebrating our sweetest Memories, and making some new ones, too.
Nick DiGiovanni joins nick to share "secrete family recipes."
NFL Legend Reggie Bush joins Joel to kick up your favorite late night snacks.
Get a second chance tackling recipes that went terribly wrong!