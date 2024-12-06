How Scientists Cracked the Secret To Making Diamonds

Extras
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
Eliza is caught in the middle of a clash between Fleet Street and Scotland Yard.
Eliza is tasked with solving the murder of a high-profile private detective.
Appraisal: 1960 Elvis Presley-signed Ice Cream Cone Display
Appraisal: Arnold Palmer-engraved Golf Club, ca. 1980
Appraisal: Weller Vase, ca. 1905
Appraisal: W. Sharlhorne "Time for Man and Beast" Art, ca. 1995
Appraisal: 17th C. Tibetan Gilt Bronze Buddha
Learn nature’s ultimate game of hide-and-seek, and the way to win this game is all in the brain.
Nature has had to come up with some crazy ways to survive winter. None are weirder than hibernation.
Political scientist Don Green joins Joe to figure out the complex psychological and social factors t
Why do certain sounds make some of us so upset?!
Despite what you may have heard or learned in school, the sun is NOT the center of the solar system.
People see faces everywhere thanks to a quirk of the brain called visual pareidolia.
Why do the same, self-repeating patterns appear in trees, rivers, lightning, and even our bodies?
Our animal brains deal with quantities in very specific, and fascinating, ways.
Have you heard about Charles Darwin's lesser-know theory of evolution: sexual selection?
Can new technologies make death prediction even more accurate?