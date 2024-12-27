Why Useless Knowledge Can Be So Useful

Extras
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
Eliza faces a conflict of interests when looking into the personal life of Commissioner Fitzroy.
Following her brother's death, a filmmaker returns home to reflect on fronterizo life in Texas.
Eliza explores the cut-throat world of Victorian theater.
A hunger strike against solitary confinement at Pelican Bay prison became a massive feat of unity.
Eliza’s life is turned upside down when she finds herself dragged into a missing persons case.
The change of seasons brings turmoil and tough choices to the three big cat families.
Great Migrations explores how a series of Black migrations have shaped America.
Few Jews had access to weapons in the Warsaw Ghetto, but they resisted nonetheless.
The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising was the first armed battle against the Germans.
Why do some people taste music or hear colors? Let’s talk about synesthesia.
These diamond makers create one of the most amazing materials on Earth — from dead people.
Learn nature’s ultimate game of hide-and-seek, and the way to win this game is all in the brain.
Nature has had to come up with some crazy ways to survive winter. None are weirder than hibernation.
Political scientist Don Green joins Joe to figure out the complex psychological and social factors t
Why do certain sounds make some of us so upset?!
Despite what you may have heard or learned in school, the sun is NOT the center of the solar system.
People see faces everywhere thanks to a quirk of the brain called visual pareidolia.
Why do the same, self-repeating patterns appear in trees, rivers, lightning, and even our bodies?
Our animal brains deal with quantities in very specific, and fascinating, ways.