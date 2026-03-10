© 2026 Connecticut Public

Lucy Worsley Investigates

Episode 1

Season 3 Episode 1

Lucy Worsley investigates the tensions and turning points that led to America’s declaration of independence from Britain in 1776. With access to expert insights and original evidence, Lucy asks whether this explosive split could have been avoided.

Aired: 04/06/26
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Episode 2
Lucy Worsley investigates how America’s 18th century fight for freedom reshaped Britain.
Episode: S3 E2
Watch 54:56
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Bloody Mary
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
Episode: S2 E4 | 54:56
Watch 54:55
Lucy Worsley Investigates
The Gunpowder Plot
Lucy works with experts to uncover this extraordinary moment in history.
Episode: S2 E3 | 54:55
Watch 54:55
Lucy Worsley Investigates
William the Conqueror
Lucy investigates William the Conqueror.
Episode: S2 E2 | 54:55
Watch 54:50
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Jack the Ripper
Lucy investigates the world’s most infamous serial killer, Jack the Ripper.
Episode: S2 E1 | 54:50
Watch 53:44
Lucy Worsley Investigates
The Witch Hunts
Discover how the trial of one "witch" sparked Britain's witch-hunt craze.
Episode: S1 E4 | 53:44
Watch 53:18
Lucy Worsley Investigates
The Black Death
Find out how the Black Death changed Britain.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:18
Watch 53:43
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Madness of King George
Take a closer look at George III and how a tale of mental illness changed Britain.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:43
Watch 53:27
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Princes in the Tower
Come along as Lucy Worsley uncovers what really happened to the Princes in the Tower.
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:27