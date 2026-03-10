Extras
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Nature’s rhythms; from fireflies flashing to cicadas emerging after years underground.
Fireflies are a captivating phenomenon to witness on the prairie.
Wildlife are here for one reason: lunch!
From beavers in wetlands to crayfish in streams, aquatic systems shape the prairies.
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Sister Catherine speaks with Sister Julienne about her concerns for Sister Veronica.
Geoffrey surprises Sister Veronica with an unexpected visit — and an offer she can't refuse.
The prairies evolved with fire and depend on it to thrive.
Lucy Worsley investigates how America’s 18th century fight for freedom reshaped Britain.
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
Lucy works with experts to uncover this extraordinary moment in history.
Lucy investigates William the Conqueror.
Lucy investigates the world’s most infamous serial killer, Jack the Ripper.
Discover how the trial of one "witch" sparked Britain's witch-hunt craze.
Find out how the Black Death changed Britain.
Take a closer look at George III and how a tale of mental illness changed Britain.
Come along as Lucy Worsley uncovers what really happened to the Princes in the Tower.