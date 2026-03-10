© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Lucy Worsley Investigates

Episode 2

Season 3 Episode 2

Lucy Worsley examines how the American Revolution reverberated in Britain. From sabotage to espionage, political turmoil transformed the empire. Lucy consults experts and evidence to reveal this lesser-known side of the War of Independence.

Aired: 04/13/26
Extras
Watch 2:29
American Masters
W.E.B. Du Bois: Rebel With A Cause
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Preview: S40 E4 | 2:29
Watch 3:02
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Fireflies
Fireflies are a captivating phenomenon to witness on the prairie.
Clip: S1 E6 | 3:02
Watch 0:30
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Life in Motion Preview
Nature’s rhythms; from fireflies flashing to cicadas emerging after years underground.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Life in Water Preview
From beavers in wetlands to crayfish in streams, aquatic systems shape the prairies.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:45
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Wetland Buffet
Wildlife are here for one reason: lunch!
Clip: S1 E5 | 2:45
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Return to the Moon Preview
Follow the Artemis mission to bring humanity back to the Moon for the first time since Apollo.
Preview: S53 E7 | 0:30
Watch 1:09
Call the Midwife
Sister Catherine Confronts Sister Julienne
Sister Catherine speaks with Sister Julienne about her concerns for Sister Veronica.
Clip: S15 E6 | 1:09
Watch 1:51
Call the Midwife
Geoffrey Visits Sister Veronica
Geoffrey surprises Sister Veronica with an unexpected visit — and an offer she can't refuse.
Clip: S15 E6 | 1:51
Watch 3:34
Wilding
From Tamed to Wild
Charlie and Isabella face many challenges with their Wilding Project.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:34
Watch 0:30
Life Unearthed with Ariel Waldman
Life on the Plains Preview
Often overlooked, tallgrass prairies are among the most biodiverse ecosystems on Earth.
Preview: S1 E4 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Lucy Worsley Investigates: The American Revolution
  • Lucy Worsley Investigates Season 2
  • Lucy Worsley Investigates Season 1
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Episode 1
Lucy Worsley investigates the explosive 18th century break up of Britain and America.
Episode: S3 E1
Watch 54:56
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Bloody Mary
Lucy investigates Queen Mary I - was she really as bloody as history suggests?
Episode: S2 E4 | 54:56
Watch 54:55
Lucy Worsley Investigates
The Gunpowder Plot
Lucy works with experts to uncover this extraordinary moment in history.
Episode: S2 E3 | 54:55
Watch 54:55
Lucy Worsley Investigates
William the Conqueror
Lucy investigates William the Conqueror.
Episode: S2 E2 | 54:55
Watch 54:50
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Jack the Ripper
Lucy investigates the world’s most infamous serial killer, Jack the Ripper.
Episode: S2 E1 | 54:50
Watch 53:44
Lucy Worsley Investigates
The Witch Hunts
Discover how the trial of one "witch" sparked Britain's witch-hunt craze.
Episode: S1 E4 | 53:44
Watch 53:18
Lucy Worsley Investigates
The Black Death
Find out how the Black Death changed Britain.
Episode: S1 E3 | 53:18
Watch 53:43
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Madness of King George
Take a closer look at George III and how a tale of mental illness changed Britain.
Episode: S1 E2 | 53:43
Watch 53:27
Lucy Worsley Investigates
Princes in the Tower
Come along as Lucy Worsley uncovers what really happened to the Princes in the Tower.
Episode: S1 E1 | 53:27