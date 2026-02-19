Breaking Bread

Extras
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Follow filmmaker Julie Forrest Wyman as she searches for her place in the little people community.
One woman exposes abuse within Amish communities and helps survivors find the strength to speak out.
The new season kicks off in 1971 as several of the ladies embrace Women’s Lib.
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
An unlikely partnership in East Lombok turns shark hunting into a ecotourism venture.
Discover the ingenuity, vision, and masterful talent of some of our most extraordinary artisans.
Sharing a tree hole, two unlikely allies protect their families in very different ways.
Violinist Allison Taylor traveled to India, where she realized she didn't know about the instrument.
My Life is Murder Season 3
-
My Life is Murder Season 2
-
My Life is Murder Season 1
A bride dies from an allergic reaction to a bee sting and Alexa investigates.
A young model's death backstage at a show sees Alexa facing off with a former supermodel.
When Alexa investigates the death of a popular male nanny, she discovers some pushy parents.
Alexa and Madison's investigations into a producer's death are complicated by an unexpected arrival.
Alexa seeks to prove the innocence of a champion thoroughbred blamed for the death of his handler.
Christmas lights aficionado Paddy falls from his roof and Alexa unravels the mystery.
Truth is stranger than fiction when a crime novelist is found dead, encased in a public sculpture.
Alexa investigates a death at an upscale retirement village.
Alexa investigates the death of a young teacher at a tango club.
When a woman shoots a stranger, it looks like an easy case. But the inquiry is anything but simple.