My Life is Murder

Killer Fashion

Season 3 Episode 310 | 44m 27s

The case of a young model's death backstage at a show sees Alexa facing off with a former supermodel as she investigates some killer fashion.

Aired: 03/31/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • My Life is Murder Season 3
  • My Life is Murder Season 2
  • My Life is Murder Season 1
Watch 43:36
My Life is Murder
Breaking Bread
Feuding bakers put Alexa to the test when a man is found drowned with a rare flour in his lungs.
Episode: S3 E307 | 43:36
Watch 44:04
My Life is Murder
Bride to Bee
A bride dies from an allergic reaction to a bee sting and Alexa investigates.
Episode: S3 E306 | 44:04
Watch 43:39
My Life is Murder
Silent Lights
Christmas lights aficionado Paddy falls from his roof and Alexa unravels the mystery.
Episode: S3 E305 | 43:39
Watch 44:09
My Life is Murder
Nothing Concrete
Truth is stranger than fiction when a crime novelist is found dead, encased in a public sculpture.
Episode: S3 E302 | 44:09
Watch 44:14
My Life is Murder
The Village
Alexa investigates a death at an upscale retirement village.
Episode: S3 E304 | 44:14
Watch 44:11
My Life is Murder
Bloodlines
Alexa seeks to prove the innocence of a champion thoroughbred blamed for the death of his handler.
Episode: S3 E303 | 44:11
Watch 44:03
My Life is Murder
It Takes Two
Alexa investigates the death of a young teacher at a tango club.
Episode: S3 E301 | 44:03
Watch 44:18
My Life is Murder
Staying Mum
When Alexa investigates the death of a popular male nanny, she discovers some pushy parents.
Episode: S3 E309 | 44:18
Watch 44:07
My Life is Murder
Gaslight Sonata
Alexa and Madison's investigations into a producer's death are complicated by an unexpected arrival.
Episode: S3 E308 | 44:07
Watch 43:54
My Life is Murder
Call of the Wild
When a woman shoots a stranger, it looks like an easy case. But the inquiry is anything but simple.
Episode: S2 E201 | 43:54