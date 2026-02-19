Gaslight Sonata

Extras
Explore the life and legacy of notable Black scholar and civil rights pioneer W.E.B. Du Bois.
Follow filmmaker Julie Forrest Wyman as she searches for her place in the little people community.
One woman exposes abuse within Amish communities and helps survivors find the strength to speak out.
The new season kicks off in 1971 as several of the ladies embrace Women’s Lib.
Parenthood is the ultimate journey, full of danger.
An unlikely partnership in East Lombok turns shark hunting into a ecotourism venture.
Discover the ingenuity, vision, and masterful talent of some of our most extraordinary artisans.
Sharing a tree hole, two unlikely allies protect their families in very different ways.
See how jungle animal parents raise children by mastering their environment.
My Life is Murder Season 3
-
My Life is Murder Season 2
-
My Life is Murder Season 1
Truth is stranger than fiction when a crime novelist is found dead, encased in a public sculpture.
Alexa investigates a death at an upscale retirement village.
Alexa investigates the death of a young teacher at a tango club.
Alexa seeks to prove the innocence of a champion thoroughbred blamed for the death of his handler.
Christmas lights aficionado Paddy falls from his roof and Alexa unravels the mystery.
Feuding bakers put Alexa to the test when a man is found drowned with a rare flour in his lungs.
A bride dies from an allergic reaction to a bee sting and Alexa investigates.
When Alexa investigates the death of a popular male nanny, she discovers some pushy parents.
A young model's death backstage at a show sees Alexa facing off with a former supermodel.
When a woman shoots a stranger, it looks like an easy case. But the inquiry is anything but simple.