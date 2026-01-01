© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

A Brief But Spectacular take on how to find purpose

Season 2026 Episode 231 | 3m 23s

After 24 years in the Army, Quinton McNair returned home to Chicago and found himself struggling to adjust to civilian life. But an unexpected hobby helped him discover a new sense of mission. He shares his Brief But Spectacular take on finding purpose after the military.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 0:30
Miss Scarlet
Season 7 Official Trailer
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 0:33
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Peace on Earth: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 0:33
Watch 4:08
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
For Unto Us a Child Is Born, (from Messiah)
A beloved and joyful Messiah chorus celebrates the joy and promise of Christ’s birth.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:08
Watch 3:54
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
El Nacimiento, (from Navidad Nuestra)
Ariel Ramírez's Nativity story shines in this peaceful Argentine Christmas folk-inspired work.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:54
Watch 2:39
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Rise! Up! Arise!, (excerpt from St. Paul)
Mendelssohn's stirring call to "Rise! Up! Arise!" shines in this powerful choral anthem.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:39
Watch 2:17
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Joy to the World
A Christmas favorite comes alive in Mack Wilberg's jubilant arrangement for Choir and Orchestra.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 2:17
Watch 2:59
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Christmas Memories Medley
Stephanie J. Block pairs two beloved classics that find comfort, joy, and gratitude in every season.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 2:59
Latest Episodes
All
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E231 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E230 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E229 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E228 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E227 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E226 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E225 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 3, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E224 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E223 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E222 | 57:46