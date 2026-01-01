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PBS News Hour

Democrats bet on pastors and ministers in midterms

Season 2026 Episode 206 | 5m 24s

Fusing faith and politics is almost a no-brainer for many Republicans hoping to hold public office. But this election cycle, 12 pastors, seminarians and former clergy ran as Democrats, with about half securing nominations. Lisa Desjardins discussed more with NPR religion correspondent Jason Derose, who recently spent time on the campaign trail with several of these candidates.

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