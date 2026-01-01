A breakdown of impeachment articles filed against Hegseth

Extras
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
A beloved Christmas hymn gets a bold new twist in this festive organ and percussion showcase.
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus narrate the Nativity story in this cherished tradition.
Sebastian Arcelus joins a joyful Christmas tradition in this vibrant Latin American holiday carol.
Julián Mansilla and Leandro Curaba partner with The Tabernacle Choir in this moving tango.
Sebastian Arcelus recounts Apollo 8’s Christmas message in this moving holiday reflection.
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