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PBS News Hour

Housing costs squeeze Americans out of market

Season 2026 Episode 232 | 9m 13s

Sales of existing homes in the U.S. fell last month to their lowest level in more than 16 years. That's according to a new report by the National Association of Realtors. In October alone, sales dropped to 3.75 million homes, an 8.8% drop compared with the same time last year. Stephanie Sy reports on what's driving the decline.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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