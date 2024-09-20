© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Paris Murders

The Chosen Ones, Part 2

Season 4 Episode 10 | 56m 08s

Having escaped from the psychiatric hospital, Adele must face the damage Camille has done. With the entire team on the verge of falling apart, Adele decides to focus instead on what is turning children into murderers.

Aired: 03/08/23
Watch 54:19
The Paris Murders
Toxic
A Christmas nightmare unfolds when a man is sprayed in the face with a dangerous chemical.
Episode: S7 E7 | 54:19
Watch 52:10
The Paris Murders
Requiem
A history of robbing and conning catches up to Elisa and Roman on Christmas morning.
Episode: S7 E8 | 52:10
Watch 49:00
The Paris Murders
She-Wolves
Elisa witnesses strange phenomena in the woods where a young boy went missing.
Episode: S7 E4 | 49:00
Watch 47:19
The Paris Murders
In My Flesh
A young woman is found dead with her mouth stapled shut. Did someone want to silence her?
Episode: S7 E3 | 47:19
Watch 55:09
The Paris Murders
Crossing Paths, Part 2
Rocher and Elisa race against time to prevent the killer from getting to his next target.
Episode: S7 E6 | 55:09
Watch 52:37
The Paris Murders
Crossing Paths, Part 1
The team tries to solve a murder with no leads; a man from Elisa’s past shows up.
Episode: S7 E5 | 52:37
Watch 47:18
The Paris Murders
Connections
Elisa joins the squad. Can she prove herself? Will her background come to light?
Episode: S7 E2 | 47:18
Watch 54:30
The Paris Murders
Double Dealing
When Rocher witnesses a crime, he investigates the case along with a mysterious woman.
Episode: S7 E1 | 54:30
Watch 55:19
The Paris Murders
Love at First Sight
A concierge is brutally beaten to death and a room full of mannequins is their only lead.
Episode: S6 E9 | 55:19
Watch 51:26
The Paris Murders
Charnel
The events of 1992 come rushing back to Rocher while he is in a coma.
Episode: S6 E8 | 51:26