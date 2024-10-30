© 2024 Connecticut Public

Pati's Mexican Table

Valladolid: A Day to Explore

Season 5 Episode 508 | 26m 46s

Pati shows us her favorite way to explore a city... without a plan, just following her nose. Today, she is in Valladolid, a city known to most as a stopover between Cancun and Merida, but there is so much to explore. Try the local specialties, Lomitos de Valladolid and Longaniza de Valladolid; visit the stunning churches and beautiful underground cenotes; and browse the local artisan’s shops.

Aired: 09/06/16
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
The Magic of Mata Ortiz
Pati visits the village of Mata Ortiz to learn about the exquisite pottery it’s known for.
Episode: S13 E1307 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Hidden Guachochi
Pati has a traditional meal with Rarámuri community leaders and visits a sustainable ranch.
Episode: S13 E1309 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Revolutionary Bites
Pati experiences preserved foods that sustained people during the Mexican Revolution.
Episode: S13 E1304 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Chihuahua’s Cheesiest Cheese
Pati explores Mennonite culture in Chihuahua and their famous Mennonite cheese.
Episode: S13 E1308 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Paquimé & Pecans
Pati visits a haven of Chihuahuan culture and learns what makes their pecans so delicious.
Episode: S13 E1306 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Symphony of Flavors
Pati meets the first world-famous Rarámuri pianist and learns ancient Chihuahuan cooking.
Episode: S13 E1303 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Cowboy Life
Pati saddles up for an exhilarating ride into Chihuahua's ranch and rodeo life.
Episode: S13 E1305 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Swinging Spirits
Pati explores Juárez’s Prohibition-era legacy and two icons – the margarita and burritos.
Episode: S13 E1301 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Canyon Cuisine
Pati learns running is a way of life for the Rarámuri and tries foods that fuel them.
Episode: S13 E1302 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Pink
Pati visits the pink lakes where Yucatán’s unique Las Coloradas salt is produced.
Episode: S12 E1209 | 26:46