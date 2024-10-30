Valladolid: A Day to Explore

Pati shows us her favorite way to explore a city... without a plan, just following her nose. Today, she is in Valladolid, a city known to most as a stopover between Cancun and Merida, but there is so much to explore. Try the local specialties, Lomitos de Valladolid and Longaniza de Valladolid; visit the stunning churches and beautiful underground cenotes; and browse the local artisan’s shops.