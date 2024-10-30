Valladolid: A Day to Explore

Extras
Discover the life of singer Brenda Lee and her musical hits spanning genres and decades.
FRONTLINE examines the rise of Xi Jinping, his vision for China and the global implications.
Trailer for Gabriel Francis Paz Goodenough's film The Body Politic.
Sheri shares easy and delicious holiday recipes that will be a hit at your next seasonal gathering.
Sheri puts a twist on muhammara, a Middle Eastern dip with aromatic spices and tangy pomegranate.
Humans are born to roam. See how engineers are inventing new ways to explore and extend our range.
Witness Sir David’s love of fossils as a young boy transform into a passion for the natural world.
Leonardo da Vinci becomes more of a scientist with age and performs experiments to test theories.
Leonardo da Vinci’s The Battle of Anghiari commission pits him against his rival, Michelangelo.
Da Vinci’s The Virgin and Child with Saint Anne showcases his scientific and artistic knowledge.
Pati visits the village of Mata Ortiz to learn about the exquisite pottery it’s known for.
Pati has a traditional meal with Rarámuri community leaders and visits a sustainable ranch.
Pati experiences preserved foods that sustained people during the Mexican Revolution.
Pati explores Mennonite culture in Chihuahua and their famous Mennonite cheese.
Pati visits a haven of Chihuahuan culture and learns what makes their pecans so delicious.
Pati meets the first world-famous Rarámuri pianist and learns ancient Chihuahuan cooking.
Pati saddles up for an exhilarating ride into Chihuahua's ranch and rodeo life.
Pati explores Juárez’s Prohibition-era legacy and two icons – the margarita and burritos.
Pati learns running is a way of life for the Rarámuri and tries foods that fuel them.
Pati visits the pink lakes where Yucatán’s unique Las Coloradas salt is produced.