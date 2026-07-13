Kalief Browder’s everlasting legacy expands via the poetry of his mother, Venida in an unfolding poetic journey between past, present, and future. FOR VENIDA, FOR KALIEF weaves a cinematic collage of verité, poetic visuals, and rare archival imagery from 1970s New York, and reveals how an individual’s life—and afterlife—can transcend systemic oppression to ignite change once thought unattainable.