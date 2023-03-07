StoryCorps Shorts: Driven

Extras
An examination of a racially complex American city as it confronts its past and future.
Listen to various Bostonians discuss fond memories of Mel King.
Kim Janey discusses the impact of the Boston 2021 election for herself and the Black community.
Hear about Boston's first Souls to the Polls and Michelle Wu's commitment to racial justice.
Discussion about race and ethnicity as it relates to the 2021 mayoral race.
Various experts discuss some of the history of African Americans in Boston.
Meet the people leading new efforts to shape the future of the Gulf of Maine and our oceans.
When a reclusive man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie discover a shocking revelation.
Ella Glendining embarks on a quest to connect with others who share her rare disability.
Bordertown besties make magic of one last summer together as they face uncertain futures.
At MIT, an alum follows four African students striving to become change agents for home.
An intimate look behind the closed doors of the Chinese birth tourism industry in the US.
In this reflection on aging and transformation, a woman with dementia reinvents herself.
Two stories excavating distinct portraits of place, politics, and economy.
An unlikely group of nursing home residents launch a movement during the pandemic.
A teenage girl escapes a genocide and makes a meteoric rise to Hollywood stardom.