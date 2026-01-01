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Salute to Service: A Veterans Day Celebration

Craig Morgan performs "That's What I Love About Sunday"

Season 2024 Episode 1 | 3m 33s

Legendary Country Music singer Craig Morgan performs "That's What I Love About Sunday" with the US Army Field Band's Six String Soldiers at Blackbird Studios in Nashville TN. He is introduced by Country Music superstar Mickey Guyton in this beautiful tribute to our nation's veterans on PBS, Salute To Service 2024: A Veterans Day Celebration.

Extras
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All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
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All Creatures Great and Small
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The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
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Miss Scarlet
Season 7 Official Trailer
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Preview: 0:30
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American Masters
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Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
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Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
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Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 0:33
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Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Far, Far Away on Judea’s Plains
A beloved Christmas hymn gets a bold new twist in this festive organ and percussion showcase.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:06
Watch 2:17
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
The Christmas Story: Luke 2
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus narrate the Nativity story in this cherished tradition.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 2:17
Watch 1:10
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Vamos ya, Pastores, (from 'Los Pastores
Sebastian Arcelus joins a joyful Christmas tradition in this vibrant Latin American holiday carol.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 1:10
Watch 5:08
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Adios, Nonino
Julián Mansilla and Leandro Curaba partner with The Tabernacle Choir in this moving tango.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 5:08
Watch 10:31
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Peace on Earth — A True Story
Sebastian Arcelus recounts Apollo 8’s Christmas message in this moving holiday reflection.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 10:31
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Join country music superstar Mickey Guyton for a heartfelt Veterans Day celebration.
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Honor heroes past and present with this heartfelt Veterans Day celebration.
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